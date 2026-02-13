Kyrgyzstan president highlights ‘steady positive dynamics’ in ties with Kazakhstan

Relations between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are demonstrating "steady positive dynamics," Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said on Friday as he received Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Bishkek.

The meeting focused on current issues of bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas and underscored potential for expanding collaboration, according to the Kyrgyz presidential press service.

An exchange of views also took place on multilateral cooperation within international and regional organizations, with both sides confirming readiness to continue coordinating efforts on the international stage.

Japarov stressed relations between the two neighboring countries are "filled with concrete practical content" and that interstate political dialogue is "actively developing" at the highest and senior levels.

He pointed to ongoing joint trade, investment, transport, transit, and water and energy projects, including the construction of the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant-1.

Kosherbayev thanked Japarov for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He said the "trust-based" dialogue between the two leaders provides a solid foundation for strengthening allied relations and promoting stability and prosperity in both countries.

The Kazakh minister said implementing agreements reached at the highest level in a timely and effective manner remains a priority for his ministry, alongside boosting practical cooperation in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.





