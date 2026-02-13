Logistics firm DP World replaces CEO over Epstein ties

Dubai-based logistics firm DP World on Friday announced new appointments for its chairman and chief executive roles, previously held by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, after newly released US Justice Department files showed Epstein referring to him as a "close personal friend."

The Dubai government said in a statement that Essa Kazim has been appointed chairman of DP World, without referring to Sulayem's removal.

Yuvraj Narayan was named group CEO of the company. Both positions had been held by Sulayem.

The US Department of Justice's latest release of files related to Epstein showed that Epstein referred to Sulayem as a "close personal friend" and described him in other documents as one of his most trusted associates.

The statement noted that Kazim currently serves as governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and chairman of Borse Dubai.

"He brings extensive experience in financial and economic affairs, having previously held senior leadership positions in several national institutions," it said.

Narayan has broad experience in financial management, corporate finance, supply chains and global trade, the statement said.

"Since joining DP World in 2004, he has led a number of strategic and transformational initiatives that supported the company's expansion across international markets and strengthened its role as an integrated global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions," it added.





