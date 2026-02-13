Germany’s Merz says rules-based international order ‘no longer exists’

Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned on Friday that the rules-based international order no longer exists as it once did, and announced proposals to address challenges in an increasingly fractured world.

In a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, Merz said the world has entered a dangerous period of great power rivalries, with a growing number of wars and conflicts threatening global peace and security.

Referencing this year's conference motto, "Under Destruction," Merz cited Russia's war on Ukraine, China's growing assertiveness, challenges to US leadership, and tensions in transatlantic relations as signs of a changing world order.

"The conference's motto signifies that the international order, which is based on rights and rules, is on the verge of being destroyed. I fear we need to put it even more bluntly: this order—imperfect even at its best—no longer exists in its original form," he said.

In response to growing unpredictability and threats, Merz said Germany will seek to strengthen the European Union and help build new global partnerships with key actors.

"Great power politics in Europe is not an option for Germany," Merz said, adding that Germany is ready to assume a leadership role in Europe with support from EU partners and neighbors, but has no "hegemonic fantasies" on the continent. "We Germans will never again go it alone. That is a lasting lesson from our history."





