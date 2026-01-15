Eurozone sees $11.5B trade surplus in November, down from October

The eurozone posted a €9.9 billion ($11.5 billion) foreign trade surplus in November, the region's statistical bureau Eurostat said on Thursday.

The figure was down by €5.5 billion compared to the previous month, the data showed. The markets had expected the surplus to come in at €14.8 billion in November.

The eurozone's exports to the rest of the world fell 3.4% year-on-year in November to €240.2 billion, while imports dropped 1.3% to €230.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the EU saw a foreign trade surplus of €8.1 billion in November.

The US continued to be the largest recipient of EU exports, with €37.4 billion, dropping 20.3% on an annual basis.

EU's exports to China fell 1.2% in the same period to €16.4 billion, and exports to the UK were down 6% to €28.4 billion.

China was the largest importer to the EU in November, accounting for €48.7 billion, up 3.8% year-on-year, while imports from the US fell 7.1% to €26.7 billion.

EU's imports from Türkiye also rose 1.1% to reach €8.1 billion.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA20, represents member states that use the bloc's single currency, the euro, while the EU27 includes all of its members.





