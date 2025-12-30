Turkish stock exchange begins Tuesday up

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,172.63 points, up 0.19%, or 21.72 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 declined 1.27% to 11,150.90 points, with a daily transaction volume of 104 billion liras ($2.42 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT) on Tuesday, exchange rates stood at 42.9435 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.6550 to the euro, and 58.1430 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,365.60, while Brent crude oil traded at $61.35 per barrel.





