Trump extends duty-free access for Israeli agricultural imports

US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation extending duty-free access for certain Israeli agricultural products through the end of 2026, White House said Monday.

Trump also approved a series of technical corrections to the US tariff schedule affecting multiple trade agreements.

The extension continues long-standing provisions under the US-Israel Free Trade Agreement (USIFTA), first signed in 1985 and implemented by Congress later that year. The move maintains reciprocal trade concessions between the two countries while permanent modifications to a 2004 agricultural trade agreement are finalized, according to the proclamation.

The administration said the US and Israel reached agreements in December 2025 to make permanent changes to the 2004 agricultural trade framework and to temporarily extend its terms while those changes enter into force. As a result, specified quantities of Israeli agricultural products will continue to enter the US market duty-free through Dec. 31, 2026.

The proclamation also authorizes updates to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) to reflect technical corrections and conforming changes related to other trade agreements, including those with Singapore and South Korea, as well as provisions related to African trade preferences and recent tariff actions affecting the EU.

The proclamation supersedes any prior executive actions that conflict with its provisions and takes effect on the dates specified in the annexes.





