EUROZONES FOREIGN TRADE SURPLUS SHRINKS IN JULY

The euro area's foreign trade balance posted a surplus of €12.4 billion ($14.57 billion) in July, narrowing from €18.5 billion in the same month last year.

Eurostat said that the union's exports totaled €251.5 billion in August, up 0.4% year-on-year, while imports rose by 3.1% to €239.1 billion.

In the January-July period, the euro area recorded a surplus of €106.9 billion, down from €120.4 billion in January-July 2024.

The euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world rose to €1.74 trillion, up 3.5%, and imports rose to €1.63 trillion, up 4.7%.

Intra-euro area trade rose to €1.55 trillion in the seven-month period, up by 1.6% compared with the same period last year.

The EU also recorded a surplus of €91.8 billion in January-July, down from €108.9 billion in the same period last year.

The EU's exports of goods rose to €1.57 trillion, while imports rose to €1.48 trillion.





