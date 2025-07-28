Turkish defense fair IDEF hosts deals worth $9 bln

The International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 hosted agreements worth $9 billion during the last week, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat said late Sunday.

Haluk Gorgun stated on X that the major gathering showcased the engineering prowess, export vision, and strategic will of the Turkish defense industry on the world stage.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, which started on Tuesday, was held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, had Anadolu as its global communication partner.

The event hosted 1,491 participant firms, delegations from 103 countries, 231 official visits, and more than 120,000 visitors, Gorgun said, adding that the event exhibited over 1,100 products for the first time.

Some 270 signing ceremonies were held at the fair for deals worth $9 billion, of which 65% were export agreements, he said.

"These figures are not just trade fair results, but a global reflection of our commitment to domestic production and our strategic defense architecture," he noted.