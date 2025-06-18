Iran says it repelled major Israeli cyberattack on banking network

Iran said Wednesday that it repelled a major Israeli cyberattack on its banking network, the Iranian Fars News Agency reported.

Israel "has launched extensive attacks on the country's banking network since yesterday, most of which were repelled; but they led to disruptions in the provision of services at two banks in the country," said the Iranian National Cyber Security Command said.

The Fars agency said a separate Israeli cyber operation against the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation failed.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.



