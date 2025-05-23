Adidas warns of consumer data breach

 Contact Us
On Friday, German sportswear brand Adidas disclosed a cybersecurity incident where an unauthorized external party accessed consumer data via a third-party vendor. Adidas assured customers that the data breach did not involve passwords or credit card information, focusing on less sensitive customer data.

Published May 23,2025
German sportswear maker Adidas said on Friday an unauthorised external party had obtained certain consumer data through a third-party customer service provider albeit not passwords or credit card data.

"We immediately took steps to contain the incident and launched a comprehensive investigation, collaborating with leading information security experts," the company said in a statement.

Adidas said the breached data mainly consisted of contact information relating to consumers who had contacted its customer service help desk in the past.

"Adidas is in the process of informing potentially affected consumers," it said.