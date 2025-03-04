Chipmaker giant TSMC to announce $100B investment in US: Report

People walk beside Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) signage outside the company's Museum of Innovation at its headquarters in Hsinchu on November 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the largest chipmaker in the world by volume, is planning to invest $100 billion in semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure in the US over the next four years, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Monday.

President Trump is set to unveil the investment proposal later on Monday, the WSJ said, citing individuals familiar with the matter.

The anticipated investment will go toward building state-of-the-art facilities for producing chips.

The action is in line with a long-standing US goal to revive the country's semiconductor sector, which has recently seen a large production shift to Asian countries, the source told the WSJ.

In 2020, TSMC announced intentions to invest $12 billion to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Arizona, establishing its foothold in the state.

In five years, the company has expanded its ambitions for the site, aiming to invest a total of $65 billion and build two more facilities on the same site. The prior year saw the launch of mass manufacturing at TSMC's first local facility.

US President Donald Trump has been giving remarks regarding bringing back semiconductor production in the US.

"They left us and went to Taiwan, which is about 90% of the chip business, and we want them to come back, but we don't want to give them billions of dollars like this ridiculous program Biden has," he said on Jan. 27, criticizing the CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $280 billion in funding to accelerate the US chip industry.