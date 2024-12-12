Türkiye sees current account surplus of $1.9B in October

Türkiye's current account balance posted a surplus of $1.88 billion in October, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) released in a statement on Thursday.

Gold and energy excluded current account balance also saw a net surplus of $7.16 billion, the bank noted.

In the month, goods deficit recorded $3.5 billion, while services saw a net inflow of $6.45 billion; travel item, under services, recorded a net inflow of $5.1 billion.

Primary income recorded a net outflow of $1.05 billion and secondary income recorded net inflow of $20 million.

Direct investment recorded net outflow of $204 million.

The country's current account posted a surplus of $3 billion in September, while the annualized current account deficit was at $9.65 billion.





