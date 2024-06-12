TNT Sports reaches 10-year deal to broadcast Roland-Garros in U.S.

TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, said Tuesday it has reached a 10-year agreement with the French Tennis Federation to broadcast Roland-Garros tennis tournament in the U.S. starting from 2025.

The deal includes featured live matches to be broadcasted on TNT, with additional live coverage across TBS and truTV -- both owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery.

There will be in-depth highlights, behind-the-scenes and ancillary content airing across all platforms as part of the agreement.

"Roland-Garros perfectly aligns with our global sports strategy and our commitment to adding premium live sports content to our TNT Sports portfolio," TNT Sports Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser said in a statement.

Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation, said the deal will allow the federation to ensure maximum exposure for Roland-Garros in the U.S. and help further promote the tournament.

Eurosport, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has been broadcasting the event to 55 countries outside the U.S. since 1989.

Roland-Garros, also known as the French Open, is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament in the world that is held on clay surface. It takes place in Paris, France over two weeks starting in late May every year.

"With 4 million players and one million members in nearly 7,500 clubs, tennis is France's leading individual sport," said the statement.

The deal is estimated at a total of $650 million for 10 years, according to several media outlets.