IMF-World Bank spring meetings kick off in US capital

The Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) kicked off in the US capital Washington, DC on Monday.

The meetings will bring together central bank officials, ministers of finance and development, parliament members, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics around the world, according to a joint statement.

They will discuss issues of global concern, such as the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness, it added.

While main ministerial meetings and events will take place April 17-19, other events and activities will be taking place through April 15-20.

Türkiye will be represented by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Governor of Turkish Central Bank Fatih Karahan who will join some events as speakers.