20 more killed in storm-linked accidents across Pakistan

At least 20 more people were killed and dozens injured in a string of storm-related accidents across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, raising the past four days' death toll to 55, authorities said Monday.

Most of the deaths were reported from the northwestern province of Khyber Phaktunkhwa, where torrential rains and flash floods triggered landslides, damaged homes and uprooted trees, while inundating large swathes in several districts since Friday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

Some 21 people, including 15 on Monday alone, have been killed and over 30 injured across the province in rain-related accidents over the past four days.

The remaining deaths were reported from southwestern Balochistan and northeastern Punjab province.

At least 22 people in Punjab and 12 in Balochistan have perished in storm-related accidents since Friday.