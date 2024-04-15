Israel to respond to Iran’s attack, army chief says

Israel will respond to the weekend's Iranian attack, Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Monday.

"The Iranian attack will be met with response," Halevi said during his visit to the Nevatim airbase in southern Israel that was targeted in Saturday's Iranian attack.

"Iran wanted to harm the strategic capabilities of the State of Israel — that is something that had not happened before. We were prepared for the 'Iron Shield' operation — preparation that brought Iran to also meet air superiority," he added.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.



