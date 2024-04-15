9 more Israeli soldiers injured amid Gaza onslaught: Report

Nine more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the last 24 hours, Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday.

Among the injured soldiers were four in the Gaza Strip, including two seriously, the media outlet said.

The daily did not provide any further details about where other soldiers were injured.

The Israeli army said early Monday that four soldiers had been wounded in an explosion in northern Israel.

Lebanese group Hezbollah also claimed to have killed and injured several Israeli soldiers in a bomb explosion near Lebanon's border with Israel.

According to military figures, at least 604 soldiers have been killed and 3,219 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 76,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.