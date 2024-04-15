Greece worried about economic consequences of escalating tension in Middle East: Report

Greece is worried about the potential economic consequences of the escalating tension in the Middle East following Iranian attacks against Israel, according to a report on Monday.

"The Greek government's growing concern, particularly regarding the economy, becomes increasingly apparent," the daily To Vima reported.

It recalled that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint to avoid following the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel this weekend.

Apart from the rise of oil prices, which would lead to higher inflation, the spread of the conflict would undermine the tourism sector, on which the country heavily relied, the daily said.

According to the daily, Athens is closely monitoring the broader diplomatic and geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Should Iran enter into direct conflict with Israel and its allies, or gain nuclear capabilities in the near future, Greece has voiced concern about how these would change the balance of power in the region.

"Additionally, Turkey's pivotal role gains significance as it seeks to solidify its position as a regional powerhouse. Consequently, the anticipated meeting between Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in early May carries added weight, extending beyond bilateral matters," it also said.

Tehran launched more than 300 missile and drone attacks across Israel on Saturday evening in a retaliation to a Tel Aviv's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syrian capital Damascus on April 1 in which seven members of Revolutionary Guards including two generals were killed.