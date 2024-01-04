General orders begin on Togg

According to the statement made by TOGG, which brought together 19,583 users across Türkiye's 81 provinces with their T10X smart devices throughout 2023, TOGG has announced its order schedule for 2024.

Accordingly, there will be no lottery on Togg this year; deliveries will be carried out based on the order queue, configuration specifications, and dependent production planning. From January 6th to 10th, users who were on the backup list from the 2023 lottery will be given the opportunity to update their configurations.

From January 15th to 19th, priority will be given to users who participated in the April 2023 draw but did not win the right to place an order. Starting January 20th, order screens will be open for all individual users.

TOGG will also be collecting orders from corporate users in 2024.

NEW PRODUCTION YEAR CHANGES

TOGG aims to keep the devices new for years and thus maintain a high resale value by constantly updating the security and comfort-related software used in the smart device. They also shared information about the hardware versions and content in the T10X for the 2024 production year.

Accordingly, the standard V1 hardware type with 18-inch wheels is offered with the "technology and comfort" package, which includes wireless charging, keyless entry, smart access infrastructure with smartphones, tinted rear windows, and an automatically dimming rearview mirror.

Users can also purchase the rear-wheel-drive V1 hardware type with an extended range if they prefer.

The V2 hardware type, which comes with standard 19-inch wheels, includes all the features offered in V1 plus electric, heated, and memory front seats, an electric tailgate, a surround-view parking camera, an automatic parking assistant, artificial leather seats, and heated rear seats as part of the "winter package." Additionally, a child detection system that activates automatically in emergencies is also provided as standard.