Nasdaq falls for 5th straight day in longest losing streak since October 2022

The Nasdaq closed with losses Thursday for a fifth consecutive trading day, marking its longest losing streak since October 2022.

The tech-heavy index shed 81 points, or 0.56%, to finish the day at 14,510. The index plummeted 1.63% on Tuesday, recording its worst daily loss since October 2023.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, trimmed 16 points, or 0.34%, to end the day at 4,688.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, on the other hand, rose 10 points, or 0.03%, to close the session at 37,440.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, added 0.64% to 14.13. The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 2.55% to 4.005%.

The dollar index trimmed 0.07% to 102.43, while the euro added 0.25% to $1.0948 against the greenback.

Precious metals were in positive territory, with gold adding 0.1% to $2,043 per ounce and silver rising 0.13% to $23.01.

Oil prices were in the red, with global benchmark Brent crude falling 0.75% to $77.66 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude losing 0.45% to $72.37.