Gaza death toll surpasses 22,400 from Israeli onslaught

At least 22,438 Palestinians have been killed and 57,614 others injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the territory's health authorities said Thursday.

"Children and women account for 70% of the victims," Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement.

He added that 125 people had been killed and 318 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesman, 326 medics were killed, 121 ambulances destroyed and 30 hospitals and 53 health care centers forced out of service by the Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

Al-Qudra said that 99 medics remain in Israeli detention.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.