PRO-PALESTINE ACTIVISTS PROTEST IN FRONT OF BLINKENS HOUSE IN VIRGINIA

Demonstrators gathered on Thursday in front of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's house in Virginia, protesting against the US policy on Gaza.

The pro-Palestine activists group chanted "shame on you" as they spilled fake blood on the streets and over Blinken's car as he left his house in McLean for work.

The protesters also chanted "Stop the deaths in Gaza," and "War criminal."

The US, one of the few countries opposing a cease-fire in Gaza, has been facing increased international pressure, with millions of people taking to the streets in world capitals, calling for cessation of hostilities.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.