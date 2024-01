Fenerbahçe Beko beat Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv 109-74 on Thursday in round 19 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

US guard Tyler Dorsey rallied the Yellow Canaries to victory with 21 points, while Jonathan Motley added 17 at Kalnapilio Arena.

Wade Baldwin IV and Bonzie Colson each had 13 points for the Israeli side.

Fenerbahçe Beko climbed to the fourth spot at 11 - 8, while Maccabi fell to the fifth spot.