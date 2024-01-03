Tax record holder for 2022 has been announced

Following the assessment of annual income tax and corporate tax returns for the 2022 taxation period, the Revenue Administration unveiled the roster of the top 100 taxpayers in Türkiye based on their declared taxes.



Leading the list as the highest income taxpayer was Selçuk Bayraktar, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Baykar. In 2022, Bayraktar accumulated a total tax amount of 564 million 124 thousand 318 lira.



In 2022, Baykar, the leading company in the defense and aerospace industry, achieved a remarkable feat by securing 86 percent of its turnover through export revenues. Notably, this positioned Baykar as the top exporter in the industry.



Under the leadership of Selçuk Bayraktar, who also serves as the technology leader at Baykar, the company played a pivotal role in contributing to the sector's global presence. In fact, Baykar's individual contribution accounted for over 25 percent of the total exports in the defense and aerospace industry for the same year.



Several taxpayers, including those in the 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th positions on the list, opted for nondisclosure of their names.



In the third position, Mustafa Rahmi Koç emerged as a prominent figure, having accrued a substantial income tax amounting to 200 million 757 thousand 695 lira.



Further down the list, Mehmet Sinan Tara secured the 8th spot, followed by İpek Kıraç in 9th place, and Mehmet Ömer Koç in 10th place.

CORPORATE TAX RECORD HOLDERS



In the realm of corporate tax declarations, the entities occupying the first and third positions in the list opted for confidentiality.



Türkiye Garanti Bankası, however, claimed the second position on the list by declaring a corporate tax of 21 billion 419 million 640 thousand 283 lira.













