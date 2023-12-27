New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft for alleged copyright infringement

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday for allegedly using the newspaper's articles without permission and creating artificial intelligence products.

The newspaper is the first US media organization that has sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright issues.

The lawsuit that was filed in the Southern District of New York alleges OpenAI and Microsoft's "unlawful use of The Times's work to create artificial intelligence products that compete with it threatens The Times's ability to provide that service."

"Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times's massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment," according to the 69-page suit that was filed in Manhattan federal court.

The newspaper said it "seeks to hold them responsible for the billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages."

OpenAI and Microsoft have not commented on the lawsuit.