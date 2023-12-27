Erdoğan: Israel PM Netanyahu is no different than Adolf Hitler

Speaking during an award ceremony on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his address, "there is 'no difference' between what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing in attacks on Gaza Strip and what Adolf Hitler did."



In his speech at the TUBITAK and TUBA Science Awards Ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his outrage over Israel openly stripping hundreds of Palestinians, including children, and lining them up in a football stadium.



'We witnessed Israel's concentration camps in stadiums, didn't we? What kind of act is this? They talk strangely about Adolf Hitler; what is the difference between you and Hitler? Netanyahu is at the peak of oppression, surpassing even Hitler. The voice standing with the oppressed is the voice of Muslim Turks,' Erdoğan underlined.



Erdoğan expressed that all institutions, including the UNSC, the European Union, and journalist organizations, who claim to advocate for democracy have failed.



"Those who speak big words and spend big budgets have shown their hollowness when it comes to Israel and its atrocities. It has become evident that these institutions are empty at their core," Erdoğan said in a statement while concluding his remarks.







