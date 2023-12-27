Israel reports drone attacks from southern Lebanon as tension soars

The Israeli army said Wednesday that three explosives-laden drones had been fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

A military statement said the drones landed in Mount Dov area near the border with Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

The army said 10 rockets were also launched at Kiryat Shmona settlement, causing damage to homes and infrastructure.

A military statement said its forces responded to the source of fire in southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.