France declares 2 Azerbaijani diplomats ‘persona non grata’

France on Wednesday declared two Azerbaijani diplomats "persona non grata."

A statement by the French Foreign Ministry said that its decision to expel the diplomats from the Azerbaijani Embassy was made as a "measure of reciprocity," adding that it also summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador in Paris on the same day.

The statement also said that it took note of an earlier decision by Azerbaijan to declare two members of the French diplomatic staff in Baku "persona non grata."

France "categorically refutes the allegations presented by Azerbaijan to justify its decision," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry declared two French diplomats persona non grata, saying their activities were "incompatible with their diplomatic status."

In a statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that it summoned French Ambassador Anne Boillon to protest the behavior of the employees of the French mission.

Boillon was informed that the expelled diplomats have to leave Azerbaijan within 48 hours.