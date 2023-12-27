ASELSAN established the Quantum Research Laboratory (KUANTAL) approximately a year ago to conduct studies in the field of quantum technologies. KUANTAL, paving the way for Türkiye in future technologies, aims to become the country's first center in this field. Situated within the campus of TOBB University of Economics and Technology, the laboratory aims to increase Türkiye's knowledge and technological readiness in quantum technologies through projects conducted, eventually transforming them into domestic and national systems via ASELSAN. The laboratory aspires to be the country's sole, and among the world's few, research laboratories due to its experimental capabilities and research opportunities. Collaborations with numerous universities and the establishment of experimental infrastructures intend to facilitate high-impact research and prototype development at KUANTAL. Focusing on fundamental technologies in this field, ASELSAN is strengthening its position in future technologies such as quantum, aiming to leverage these achievements across all technological domains. One facet of ASELSAN's involvement in the civilian sector is completed fundamental scientific work within the laboratory, with the initiation of several engineering studies. Nearly all of these studies offer application possibilities across all fields where ASELSAN operates. In the 'pre-competition joint work and collaboration' phase, researchers and academics both domestically and internationally collaborate with enterprises and companies possessing expertise in this area within the laboratory.