The first products emerged in ASELSAN's quantum studies

Within the scope of ASELSAN's studies on quantum technologies, the first quantum integrated circuits have emerged.

Published 27.12.2023 19:21
ASELSAN established the Quantum Research Laboratory (KUANTAL) approximately a year ago to conduct studies in the field of quantum technologies.
