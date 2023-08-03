Letter to Olaf Scholz from Bild while on vacation: Our economy is collapsing

The worldwide economic downturn has put even the strongest countries under strain, causing difficulties for their citizens.In the United States and European countries, the population is burdened by both inflation and unemployment.

Germany, after a long era under Angela Merkel's leadership, underwent a change in government and is one of the countries in Europe most affected by the economic situation.The newly formed "traffic light" coalition government is facing criticism due to the economic conditions.

During this time, the coalition's Prime Minister, Olaf Scholz, is currently on vacation.The news announced by Bild, one of Germany's most read newspapers, also contains a great deal of discontent.

The newspaper shared a vacation photo of Scholz with its readers and published an open letter.In an article titled "Help, our economy is collapsing," it stated: "Everyone needs a break.

However, the news is increasingly frightening Germans: a gloomy mood among investors, a shrinking economy, more unemployment..." The article also included an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister.