Istanbul Airport tops European cargo traffic rankings in first six months of 2023

According to Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Istanbul Airport has achieved the top position among the top 10 airports with the best cargo traffic in Europe during the first half of the year.



Uraloğlu shared this information on his social media account, expressing his pride in the airport's continuous success in transportation.



Minister Uraloğlu underlined, "As Istanbul Airport, we are proud to hold the first position among the top 10 airports with the best cargo traffic in Europe. Our commitment to excellence in transportation has earned us this prestigious ranking."



The cargo traffic rankings of European airports for the first half of the year were also presented in Minister Uraloğlu's post.



The top five airports in the ranking are as follows:

1) Istanbul Airport

2) Milan-MXP

3) Leipzig-Halle

4) Madrid

5) Cologne-Bonn



Istanbul Airport's top position in this ranking highlights its significance as a major hub for cargo transportation in Europe, contributing to the country's role in international trade and logistics.







