China calls on Russia, Ukraine to swiftly reinstate grain exports

China has called on Ukraine and Russia to quickly resume grain exports after Russia's withdrawal from an international agreement facilitating the agricultural exports.



China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, called for an early resumption of grain and fertilizer exports from Russia and Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday.



Beijing hopes those concerned will work with UN bodies to find a balanced solution to the legitimate concerns of all parties, Geng said at the meeting in New York, according to a report on Chinese state television. He said this was necessary to ensure international food security.



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and blockaded Black Sea ports essential for the export of Ukrainian grain.



Ukraine, known as the breadbasket of Europe, is among the world's top suppliers of grain and many countries depend on its exports.



Russia and Ukraine then agreed on conditions to allow the exports to go ahead, in a deal mediated by the UN and Turkey. However, the agreement expired last week as Moscow insists on conditions and an easing of sanctions.



Russia has since repeatedly attacked Ukrainian towns on the Black Sea. Moscow has said it wants the West to remove sanctions, specifically a ban on its banks from using the international payments method Swift, before it would extend the agreement.



The European Union, which supports the Ukrainian grain export deal, has said Russian grain and fertilizer are exempt from the sanctions and many banks are still connected to Swift.





