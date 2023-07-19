German Economy Minister Habeck to travel to India

German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck is due to leave for a three-day visit to India on Wednesday.



The focus will be on trade, energy and climate policy, according to his ministry.



"The trip is about more resilience and more diversification. Closer cooperation, especially in renewable energies and green hydrogen, holds a lot of potential for both sides and can increase our resilience and economic security," said a ministry statement released ahead of the trip.



Habeck is to be accompanied by a business delegation and members of Germay's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag.



The minister's programme includes political talks and company visits in New Delhi and Mumbai.



On Saturday, Habeck plans to attend a Group of 20 (G20) energy ministers' meeting in Goa in western India.



India currently holds the presidency of the G20 leading industrialized and emerging countries.



