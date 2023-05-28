Iranian exports to Russia reportedly grow 30%

Iran has expanded its exports to Russia by almost one third amid its political isolation from the West, according to local media reports.



Exports in the past Persian calendar year (until the end of March) grew by 30% compared with the same period last year, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported on Sunday.



The trade volume amounted to about $744 million, making Russia the tenth largest buyer of Iranian products.



In the face of international sanctions, Iran and Russia have expanded their cooperation in the economic and military fields.



According to Western reports, the Islamic Republic also supports Moscow with so-called kamikaze drones in its war against Ukraine, although Tehran denies this. The countries also cooperate extensively in the energy and financial sectors.



