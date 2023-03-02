Apple investing another $1 billion in Munich chip design centre

Apple is to invest a further €1 billion ($1.06 billion) in its European Centre for Chip Design at its Munich site, the company said in Bavaria on Thursday, doubling its initial commitment to the site.



The move sees Apple raise its initial commitment, made in 2021, to $2 billion.



Munich is already Apple's largest development site in Europe.



Apple developers at the Munich chip centre are working on three main areas, namely 5G wireless technology, power-saving solutions for chips and analog and mixed-signal solutions.



Apple is hoping these efforts will enable it to become independent of suppliers from the chip manufacturer Qualcomm, from which the iPhone manufacturer has so far purchased chips for the fifth generation of mobile communications (5G).



"Our Munich engineering teams are on the cutting edge of innovation, helping imagine new technologies at the heart of the products we make," said Apple boss Tim Cook said in a statement.



"Apple has been in Munich for more than 40 years, and we've never been more excited about what the future holds here."



Johny Srouji, Apple's hardware chief, said expanding the centre would enable even closer collaboration between the more than 2,000 engineers in Bavaria who are working on proprietary chip designs, power management and future wireless technologies.



Bavarian Science Minister Markus Blume greeted the increased investment as a "huge vote of confidence."







