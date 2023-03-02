Turkish Parliament to establish earthquake commission

 Contact Us
The Earthquake Research Commission, which will have 21 members, will look into the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and compile their reports after three months of research.

Published March 02,2023
Turkish Parliament on Thursday unanimously accepted a proposal to form a commission to investigate the consequences of the Feb. 6 deadly earthquakes which have claimed more than 45,000 lives.

The Parliamentary Investigation Commission will have 21 members.

The commissions established in the parliament compile their reports after 3 months of research.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other Turkish provinces-Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa. More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes.