Explosion on Portuguese military base leaves at least 1 dead, 5 injured: Reports

The Portuguese president confirmed a "serious accident" on a military base on Thursday, which local media said has killed at least one person and left another five injured.

On Thursday afternoon, an explosion occurred on the Santa Margarida military base in the Santarem district.

Two people were seriously injured, according to the Portuguese daily Jornal de Notícias, which reports the explosion derived from a hand grenade accidentally going off.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's office said he has been in contact with the defense minister and head of the army. He is also meeting with victims and their families, according to the statement.