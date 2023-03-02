Kosovo prime minister meets with Turkish businesspeople

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday met with Turkish businesspeople in the capital Pristina.

Kurti received Çalık Holding Chairman Ahmet Çalık, Limak Holding Honorary President Nihat Özdemir and Kosovo Electricity Distribution Services (KEDS) representatives at the Prime Ministry Office.

The energy situation in the country and the relations with KEDS on providing uninterrupted energy to the citizens were discussed during the meeting, according to an official statement.

Turkish businesspeople said their common goal is the regular supply and sustainable distribution of energy.

KEDS, owned by Çalık Holding and Limak, has been distributing electricity throughout Kosovo since 2013.