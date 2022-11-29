White House: U.S. is not driving up prices for LNG deliveries to Europe

The White House has rejected accusations that the U.S. is profiting from inflated prices for supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.



A government official told journalists in a telephone conference on Monday evening that the claim was false and that Washington had mobilized LNG to help Europe prepare for winter.



The majority of LNG from the U.S. was being exported via long-term contracts with foreign energy trading companies, he said. Among them are several European companies that will then resell the LNG to European consumers, according to the official.



European countries are currently looking for ways to replace energy supplies after Russia cut gas deliveries in retaliation for sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.



LNG, a natural gas that is deep-frozen under high pressure and transported by ship in liquid form, is seen as one possible alternative. So far, European countries mostly receive supplies via shipments from the US.



German Economy Minister Robert Habeck recently accused countries exporting LNG of driving up the prices in light of the current energy crisis.

































