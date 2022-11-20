Finnair cancels 100 flights due to strike

Finnair is cancelling around 100 flights on Sunday and Monday due to a strike by cabin crew, the Finnish airline announced on Sunday.



The strike was announced for 3 pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday and is expected to last until 3pm on Monday.



Finnair had announced large cost-cutting measures in September, also affecting staff.



Due to its focus on long-haul flights, the airline had been hit hard by Covid-19 lockdowns in China, for example, leading to huge losses.



Russia's war against Ukraine is now causing problems for Finnair. Because it can no longer fly to Asia via a shorter northern route through Russian airspace, the airline is struggling with longer flight times and higher fuel costs.



"Throughout the autumn we have discussed savings possibilities with the unions, but unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve a result with cabin crew," Jaakko Schildt, Finnair's chief operating officer, said in to a statement.



"We still hope to find solutions together," he added.



