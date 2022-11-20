PKK supporters hold demonstration in Swedish capital Stockholm

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group held a demonstration in Sweden's capital on Sunday calling for an end to Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

The Pence-Kilic (Claw-Sword) Air Operation was conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria, both areas used by terrorists as hideouts to plan and mount attacks against Türkiye, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The operation came after last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured. The ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defense arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Supporters of the terrorist group gathered in Sergels Torg Square, demanding that Sweden impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and cancel the agreement reached this June on Sweden's prospective NATO membership.

Carrying posters, rags and other items symbolizing the terror outfit, protestors called for Operation Claw-Sword to be stopped.

Last Wednesday Sweden moved towards a constitutional amendment to alter its anti-terror law.

The changes would give greater opportunity to restrict freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism-a key demand from Türkiye to approve Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

It would also be possible to propose and decide on laws that ban terror groups or involve participation in a terror group's criminal offenses.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.