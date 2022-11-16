TÜRKIYES DAILY GAS OUTPUT TO SOAR 10 TIMES DURING SAKARYA GAS FIELDS INITIAL PRODUCTION

Türkiye's daily gas production is expected to increase 10-fold compared to last year, with the first phase of production from Sakarya Gas reaching 10 million cubic meters (mcm), while the second phase will expand production 40-fold to 40 mcm, the country's energy and natural resources minister announced Wednesday.

Fatih Dönmez confirmed that the nation will continue investments in gas transmission, distribution, and storage to meet its ever-increasing electricity demand while presenting the ministry's budget for 2023 at the Planning and Budget Committee of the Turkish parliament.

Over the first nine months of this year, renewables played a pivotal role in electricity generation, accounting for approximately 44% of total electricity production, while coal contributed 32% and natural gas supplied 22%. The share of local and renewable energy sources hit 60% over this period.

Dönmez added that 94% of the power plants put into service in the first ten months of this year were renewable energy plants, bringing their share of total installed power to 54.1%.

The country had also expanded the share of local coal in its energy mix last year, with total coal reserves, including hard coal, exceeding 21 billion tons, he said.

He said that coal production reached 94.1 million tons, from which domestic coal-based electricity installed power increased to 11,437 megawatts (MW) as of the end of October, up from 6,838 megawatts (MW) in 2002.

PLANS FOR THE COMPLETION OF DRILLING 150 WELLS

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, the country has been in negotiations with other gas suppliers, particularly Azerbaijan, to obtain more gas supplies for Türkiye and Europe, Dönmez said.

To this end, efforts have been initiated to double the capacity of supplies via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

"Additionally, we will also clarify the roadmap to be followed for establishing a natural gas hub in the Thrace by the end of the year," Dönmez said.

In support of energy security, Türkiye will accelerate seismic research and hydrocarbon exploration and drilling in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, Dönmez said.

Turkish Petroleum drilled 112 wells last year, and plans are afoot to complete the drilling of 150 wells this year.

AKKUYU NPP TO CUT ANNUAL CARBON EMISSION OF 35 MILLION TONS

Dönmez also stated that zero-emission nuclear power plants will play an important role in the fight against climate change and in strengthening energy supply security by generating electricity 24/7 regardless of seasonal and climatic conditions.

He added that Türkiye's first nuclear plant, Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), will prevent 35 million tons of carbon emissions per year when fully operational.

"The construction of all four reactors at Akkuyu NPP is ongoing simultaneously. As a result, Akkuyu NPP is the world's largest NPP construction site. Over 20,000 white-collar and blue-collar workers are currently employed at Akkuyu NPP. Approximately 80% of these employees are Turkish nationals. Hopefully, after the delivery of nuclear fuel, the first unit will begin producing electricity in 2023," he stated.

Work is also ongoing for the establishment of two more NPPs in the country.