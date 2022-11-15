World is facing possibility of crisis in rice as well: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged G-20 leaders to take action to stabilize the world fertilizers market so as not to face a bigger food crisis in 2023.

"Currently, the world is facing the possibility of a crisis in rice as well, as in wheat, sunflower oil and corn. Likewise, the world fertilizer market should be stabilized quickly. Otherwise, we will have a bigger food crisis next year," Erdoğan said at a "food and energy security" session of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has made great efforts to ensure global food security, and over 10 million tons of grain were exported to world markets thanks to the Black Sea grain deal.

"Of course, in order for the mechanism to continue to function, steps must be taken to ease the obstacles that cause trouble, with your support. In addition, we must take action to transport the exported grain to underdeveloped regions in urgent need, especially to Africa," he added.

As in the management of food crisis, Türkiye makes a clear contribution to the energy security of its immediate region, especially Europe, Erdoğan said.

"Türkiye has been uninterruptedly implementing the moves that will support the energy supply security of itself and its region for a long time," he added.