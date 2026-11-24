Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Tuesday signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership during talks in Bucharest, according to the state-run news agency Armenpress.

During a joint news conference with Dan, Pashinyan said the agreement reflected both countries' commitment to strengthening ties and came as they marked the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The two leaders discussed expanding trade and investment, holding business forums, and cooperation in renewable energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, tourism, defense, and cybersecurity, he said.

"Recognizing the potential for fully realizing closer cooperation in transport and logistics, and taking into account Romania's strategic position in European transport networks and its access to the Black Sea, we believe that connecting the Crossroads of Peace with Romania's maritime gateways could create a secure global trade route from the South Caucasus to Central Europe," he added.

Following the talks, Dan described relations between the two countries as a "long-standing and close friendship" based on mutual respect, shared values, and historical ties.

On US social media platform X, he said the two sides would work to advance political dialogue and use the strategic partnership to deepen cooperation for the benefit of both their citizens and the region.



