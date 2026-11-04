Turkish 1st lady inaugurates Yunus Emre Institute’s cultural center in Seoul

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan officially inaugurated the Yunus Emre Institute's (YEE) cultural center in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday during her visit accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Upon her arrival at the center, Emine Erdogan was welcomed by Yunus Emre Institute President Selim Argun, Culture Department Head Ali Riza Karabag and other officials.

After cutting the ribbon to officially open the center, she visited a classroom where South Korean students were learning Turkish and spoke with them.

She listened to a dialogue in Turkish between two South Korean students and applauded their performance.

Emine Erdogan also watched a live demonstration of ebru, the traditional Turkish art of marbling, by artist Hikmet Kadir Bozok and contributed to his artwork.

She posed for photographs with the students while making the finger-heart gesture, formed by crossing the tips of the thumb and index finger, which originated in South Korea and became popular worldwide.

She told the students that those learning Turkish would serve as ambassadors between Türkiye and South Korea.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal following the event, the first lady welcomed the opening of the Seoul Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center, describing the institute as a bridge between cultures.

"I hope the Seoul Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center, established by our Yunus Emre Institute in South Korea, will bring positive outcomes for both friendly countries," she said.

"Meeting students who are interested in our language and witnessing how beautifully our language and culture resonate in distant parts of the world is truly valuable."

She emphasized that the institute introduces people not only to a different language but also to different ways of life and perspectives while promoting Türkiye's cultural and civilizational heritage worldwide.

"The bonds formed between people who learn each other's languages, listen to each other's stories and understand each other's values provide the strongest foundation for friendship between countries," she said.

Emine Erdogan also expressed her gratitude to all members of the Yunus Emre Institute working around the world.

"I sincerely thank all members of our Yunus Emre Institute who work devotedly across the globe with this understanding," she added.

About institute

The Yunus Emre Institute aims to promote the Turkish language, culture, arts and civilizational heritage worldwide while strengthening mutual understanding and cultural ties between societies.

Its Seoul cultural center contributes to the development of historical friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and South Korea through cultural, artistic and educational activities.

Previously operating within Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS), the center was recognized as a diplomatic cultural center by South Korea's Foreign Ministry in 2025.

Although officially inaugurated by Emine Erdogan during her visit, the cultural center has been operating since 2024.

In addition to Turkish language courses, the center offers opportunities for South Korean participants to learn more about Türkiye and Turkish culture through student visits to Türkiye, Turkish cuisine courses, traditional handicraft workshops and various cultural and artistic events.

Currently, 21 students are receiving Turkish language instruction at the center.





