Turkish Cypriot president pledges close cooperation with Türkiye on Cyprus settlement

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhurman pledged Friday to continue working closely with Türkiye toward a lasting settlement on the island.

"We'll continue working for a just and lasting solution on the island in close consultation and cooperation with Türkiye," Erhurman said at the 13th Heads of State Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara.

He said the fundamental aim of the TRNC's efforts was to "strengthen peace, stability and cooperation" on the island and throughout the region.

Erhurman emphasized that integrating Turkish Cypriots with the international community and pursuing a settlement were mutually reinforcing processes.

He also expressed hope that the Eastern Mediterranean would become a region characterized by mutual respect, inclusive cooperation and shared prosperity rather than tensions and exclusionary policies.