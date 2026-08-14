Pakistan urges US to implement Islamabad MoU ‘in letter and spirit’

Pakistan on Friday urged the US to implement the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in letter and spirit to end the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

During a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires Natalie A. Baker in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told her that full implementation of the MoU is the "only way forward" for addressing regional issues through dialogue and diplomacy, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and security.

Baker and Dar also discussed Pakistan-US relations and recent regional developments.

For her part, Baker praised Pakistan's constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and conveyed Independence Day greetings.

Dar also held talks with British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott, discussing bilateral relations, high-level contacts and regional and international developments.

He stressed that the MoU should be implemented fully and reaffirmed Pakistan's position that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means of resolving outstanding issues.

The US and Iran agreed to a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire in April and later signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17, launching negotiations toward a final agreement.

However, the talks later stalled over disagreements on security guarantees and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategic routes for global energy supplies and trade.

Between July 8 and July 24, the US and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran and Tehran responding by striking what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.





