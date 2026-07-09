Erdogan meets Slovak counterpart in Ankara during NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini in Ankara during a NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, officials said Thursday.

The meeting took place at the presidential complex, where Pellegrini was attending the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and spokesperson Omer Celik, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The Ankara summit brought together leaders of the alliance's member states for talks hosted by Türkiye.



