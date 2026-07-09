SEVERAL EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN IRANS BUSHEHR

Several explosions were heard on Thursday in the city of Chaghadeh in Iran's southern Bushehr province, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Fars said residents reported hearing several explosions, but authorities had not yet released official information on the exact locations or causes of the blasts.

The agency said residents in other parts of Bushehr province had also reported hearing explosions earlier in the day.

According to Fars, the reported blasts came after US forces targeted locations in Bushehr province on Thursday morning.

The reported explosions came amid heightened military exchanges between Tehran and Washington for the second consecutive day following US strikes on multiple Iranian military and infrastructure targets.

The US Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes on Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the US on June 17 reached a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the deal was "over," effectively triggering a new round of military confrontation.





