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News Diplomacy Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal

Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal

Iran accused the U.S. of violating a peace deal with "brutal attacks" on Iranian facilities, while the U.S. stated its strikes targeted missile and drone sites in response to an Iranian attack on a cargo ship.

AFP DIPLOMACY
Published June 27,2026
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IRAN ACCUSES US OF BLATANT VIOLATION OF PEACE DEAL

Iran on Saturday accused the United States of a "blatant violation" of the peace deal reached between the two sides to end the Middle East war after the latest American strikes on the country.

"These brutal attacks, which targeted Iranian coastal surveillance facilities, are a blatant violation" of the memorandum of understanding to end the war, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The US military said its forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar locations on Friday in response to an Iranian attack on a cargo ship transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.